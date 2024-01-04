The new Marvel Studios series on Disney+ will have a different strategy. But how does that affect the MCU? The studio producers talk about this.

Marvel has explained the new strategy it will follow with its next series on Disney+. The studio and streaming platform are adopting new launch strategies for their television series. While the second season of Loki opted for a weekly primetime format, the final season of What If…? surprised with a daily premiere for nine consecutive days during the holidays.

Now, Echo will follow a different route. All five episodes will be released simultaneously on Disney+ and Hulu. These diverse premiere approaches not only offer different connection options for Marvel fans, but give the studio unique flexibility to explore various types of stories. Richie Palmer, producer of Echo, explained that these types of releases allow them to explore a wider range of ideas and characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Richie Palmer had this to say. “It gives us the opportunity to explore ideas first. Whether using established characters like Daredevil or new characters like Maya, we can tell amazing stories that are totally different from each other within Marvel Studios.” He also stressed the excitement of being able to tell a gritty, violent narrative with Maya one moment, and then explore something completely different with another new character from the comics.

The new formats within Disney+

This diversity of releases allows them to address different tones and narrative approaches in the Marvel television universe. From the multiverse animated series of What If…?, released over nine nights, to a stronger, grittier story in a single night with Maya López, Marvel takes advantage of this versatility to explore a wide spectrum of narratives.

The simultaneous launch of Echo on Disney+ and Hulu raises questions about how Hulu's audience will respond compared to Disney+'s. While previous series like Nightmares adopted a similar strategy, their implementation took place over several weeks, making the simultaneous launch of Marvel Studios' new series an interesting experiment.

The producer highlights how these release strategies allow for a richer and more diverse exploration of the vast Marvel Cinematic Universe, opening up a range of possibilities for the future of the studio's television narratives.

