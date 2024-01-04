The director and producer of the animated series, “What If…?”, commented in an interview that the Star Wars universe could officially reach Marvel's universe in future chapters.

In the Marvel multiverse, everything seems possible. But what happens when borders blur with another galaxy, maybe the Star Wars one? Bryan Andrews, director and executive producer of 'What If…?', gives us a look at a universe where this almost happened.

Can you imagine Iron Man flying alongside X-Wing ships? It could have been a reality. Andrews, in an exclusive interview for Moovy TV, revealed plans for a special episode of 'What If…?' that would merge the MCU with the Star Wars universe. Story editor Matthew Chauncey came up with this 'totally feasible' crossover, but Disney and Marvel Studios decided not to go ahead with it.

Feige's reasons and the lost possibility

According to Andrews, Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, is reluctant to mix certain universes. 'I think Kevin really doesn't want to cross certain flows. But we proposed it… We had a crossover Star Wars/Marvel,' Andrews recalled. Although the idea was old school love letter to the space sagathe implications of such a crossover seemed too great.

It is not the first time that both worlds have collided. After the release of 'Star Wars' in 1977, Marvel Comics published a six-issue adaptationfollowed by an unlimited series until 1986. Since Disney's acquisition of Lucasfilm in 2012, References to the George Lucas saga have been frequent in the MCU.

The secret that went unnoticed

Despite Disney's refusal, Andrews managed to include a TIE Fighter Easter Egg in the episode 'What If… T'Challa Became Star-Lord?'. However, the studio avoided references to other IPs such as Alien and Predator.”

With the second season completed, the recently confirmed third promises to continue exploring the multiverse with new and familiar faces. The Watcher continues to be our guide on this journey through the vast multiverse, questioning, revisiting and twisting classic MCU moments.

The journey of Star Wars and the MCU: Two giants of cinema

Star Wars, since its debut in 1977, has been an unprecedented cultural phenomenon. The original trilogy, created by George Lucas, not only revolutionized the film industry with its special effects and epic narrative, but also established an extended universe in books, series, video games, and more. With the prequel trilogy in the early 2000s and sequel trilogy Under the command of Disney, this universe has remained as a pillar of science fiction cinema.

On the other hand, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)begun in 2008 with “Iron Man,” marked the beginning of an era of interconnected blockbusters. Under the guidance of Kevin Feige, the MCU not only adapted iconic characters like Iron Man, Captain America and Thorbut also introduced lesser-known heroes such as the Guardians of the Galaxy, bringing them to world fame. with his Phase 4the MCU has further explored the multiverse, opening up nearly endless narrative possibilities.

Both universes have deeply impacted popular culture. Star Wars, with its rich mythology and enduring legacy, and the MCU, with its focus on story continuity and character developmenthave changed the way franchise films are made and consumed. The impact of Star Wars is seen in how it has influenced generations of filmmakerswhile the MCU has shown that a well-managed cinematic universe can be tremendously successful both critically and at the box office.

The interaction between both universes, although limited, has been a topic of fascination for fans. With Disney at the helm of both, the possibility of a crossover, although remote, has always been a hot topic of discussion. The proposal of 'What If…?' Mixing these two worlds represents a dream for many fansalthough, for now, it seems that it will remain in the realm of imagination.