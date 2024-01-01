If I didn't feel bad about starting one of the first posts of the year with a hackneyed phrase, Djorde Martinovic's would be the ideal story to remember that “reality always surpasses fiction.” Only in the case of Djorde Martinovic, reality surpasses many more genres than simple fiction. His is a story so delirious that it is on par with the best psychothriller with political overtones and with its good load of entanglements and plots. After all, there are not many stories of people who, as happened to the unfortunate Martinovic, have precipitated the dismemberment of a country by having lodged a bottle in the ortho.

That and the butterfly effect in the turbulent Europe of the 20th century.

A visit to the doctor. Fame came to Djorde Martinovic very early, at the age of 56, and in the worst possible way, with a painful event whose resonance was amplified by the political context of Yugoslavia in the mid-1980s. Until then, Martinovic had lived as a Serbian farmer residing in a small town located on the outskirts of Gjiljan, in Kosovo, Yugoslavia. On May 1, 1985, the worker's holiday, Martinovic arrived at the hospital, however, with horrible injuries that had nothing to do with his job. The reason: the origin of his injuries was a fractured bottle inserted into his anus.

But… What happened here? The answer to such a question and the real details of how half a glass casing ended up in Martinovic's ill-fated rectum is something that only the farmer, who died in September 2000 at the age of 71, knew. What we do know is that two deeply contrasting versions of what happened circulated: one presents the farmer as a victim of terrorism; the other, as a man who had the misfortune of suffering an accident while giving himself a sexual tribute with the help of a stake and a glass bottle.

What is undeniable is that his case achieved such notoriety, it was heated to such an extent by the geopolitical context of Yugoslavia and its nationalist tensions, that it ended up favoring the dismemberment of the country. Even today, almost 40 years later, there are those who maintain one version and another and insist on presenting the farmer as a martyr of the Serbian people or as someone who simply suffered an embarrassing accident and wanted to cover it up with the story of an attack, a trick that they would have taken advantage of. in turn certain Serbian spheres for their own political interests.

A savage aggression in the field. That was the version of Martinovic, who assured that if that piece of splintered glass was embedded in his rectum it was because some heartless Albanians had introduced it treacherously. What the Serbian farmer told the authorities is that two or three terrorists had assaulted him in the field where he worked and raped him with the bottle.

The story told by the farmer was terrifying: the attackers treacherously surprised him, used a half-liter cap and a stake and ended up inserting the bottle just under his right subcostal arch. Poor Martinovic was so badly injured after the attack that he could barely crawl to a nearby road, where he was found and taken to Pristina hospital.

Once in the operating room he was treated by three surgeons, two Albanian and one Serbian, who at the end of the intervention described the scene he had encountered as “creepy”, according to the Serbian media Novosti. Four days later the news was published in Politika, which blamed terrorists for what happened, and unleashed a deep wave of indignation. Martinovic's case went through committees of medical specialists and was covered extensively in the national press, where despite the efforts of the Yugoslav communist authorities to prevent the crime from being attributed to Albanian citizens, what happened was presented as a flagrant example of the violence suffered by the Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija.

… or an excuse from Martinovic himself. Not everyone is so clear that what happened was the fault of violent Albanians, nor that it could be interpreted as an anti-Serb attack. There are those who claim that Martinovic's first version was very different and that he recognized that if that bottle was in such an unconventional place it was because he himself had inserted it into his rectum while he masturbated alone with the help of a stick stuck in his chest. soil.

With that starting point, the story becomes increasingly complicated and complicated, with versions worthy of the best chronicle of geopolitical intrigues: it is said that if Martinovic changed his version it was because he received a bribe, that at the beginning the story pointed more to resentments. local than to national strategies, that the farmer admitted to a Yugoslav colonel that he caused the wounds himself when he tried to sodomize himself… There are also those who speak, even today, that Martinovic did suffer an attack, but received pressure from high military levels so that he would confess that what happened was the result of a frustrated erotic self-tribute.

All this was punctuated by equally polarized reports that judged self-harm to be impossible or entirely feasible and even a visit to Belgrade, 450 km away, so that a committee of doctors could examine his wounds.

One bottle, a lot of indignation. What there is no doubt is that what happened achieved notable popularity and the version of the Albanian attack strained the already complicated ethnic relations between the Serbian and Albanian population of Kosovo. As a backdrop, Yugoslavia was facing its first years without its main architect, Marshal Tito, who died in May 1980. Poems and articles were written about Djorde Martinovic that criticized what they considered to be a ferocious and inhuman anti-Serb attack, fueling indignation. and nationalism that facilitated the dissolution of Yugoslavia in the early 1990s.

“Within nationalist intellectual circles, mainly based in Belgrade, it became something of a cause célèbre,” explains Samuel Foster, author of 'Yugoslavia in the British Imagination' to Mel Magazine: “All of this fueled feelings that were not “They were both explicitly anti-Albanian and anti-Muslim.” In fact, there were those who believed they saw in Martinovic's injuries a reminiscence of the terrible torture methods used by the Ottoman Turks who had advanced on Serbia and Kosovo centuries before.

butterfly effect. Was the Martinovic episode the cause of the breakup of Yugoslavia? That would be saying a lot, but what is frequently pointed out is that it contributed and what happened in that distant town near Gjiljan on May 1, 1985 ended up generating a “butterfly effect” that condemned the country. What happened cannot be understood, however, without many other keys, such as the tensions of the Socialist Republic itself, the disappearance of Tito and the power vacuum left by his death, the debate around the autonomy of Kosovo with respect to Yugoslavia and even the economic difficulties of the moment. “If it wasn't him, it would have been someone else,” Foster acknowledges about Martinovic.

