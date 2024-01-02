The 29th edition of InterClassics is scheduled for next week.

Winter is not the season for tours, meetings and competitions, but you don't have to bite the bullet as a car enthusiast. This month you can indulge in all kinds of classics, youngtimers and sports cars during the 29th edition of InterClassics Maastricht.

The edition took place in Brussels last November, which proved that fairs are still alive and kicking. This fair attracted a record number of visitors (26,865). From January 11 to 14, MECC Maastricht will now host the Dutch edition.

What can you expect? Well, more than 800 cars on an area of ​​35,000 square meters. Naturally, there are many classics, but enthusiasts of youngtimers and modern sports cars will also get their money's worth.

Traditionally, there is a theme again this year. This time it is 120 years of Ford Performance. Special attention is paid to Ford's racing history, with cars such as the GT40, the RS200 and two historic Formula 1 cars.

There is also a real premiere of a new sports car, the Agile SCX from Denmark. This is a street-legal lightweight sports car that weighs just 600 kg and is powered by a Ford engine. So this fits in nicely with the theme.

Maastricht is also the place to be next week for the sim racers among us. The Sim Racing Expo also takes place as part of InterClassics. Here you can test the latest sim racing technology. The final of the Sim Formula Europe will take place here on Saturday and on Sunday visitors can compete with each other for the fastest lap time.

So there is something for everyone to enjoy during InterClassics, which you can visit from Thursday, January 11 to Sunday, January 14. You can now buy tickets online at a discount (€19 instead of €21.50). Children up to 12 years old can enter for free.

This article Mark your calendar: InterClassics Maastricht is coming first appeared on Ruetir.