Barbie 2

Will they make Barbie 2? Actress Margot Robbie makes it clear what she wants to do after the brutal success of the first installment.

Director Greta Gerwig, together with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, have made the film about the famous doll the biggest hit of 2023. So it is normal for everyone to ask them if they will make Barbie 2. But unfortunately, it seems that this is not the case. enters your plans. At least in the short term.

In a recent interview with Variety, Margot Robbie was asked if she will do Barbie 2 or a spin-off about Ken. This is how the actress responded: “It's funny, that instinctive reaction in these times that everyone immediately asks about a sequel. I don't think it was like that 20 years ago. “This was not designed to be a trilogy.”

For now, we rule out the sequel.

Tom Ackerley, producer and Margot Robbie's husband, said in the same interview: “We're still getting the pink off our hands. And the truth is that we continue working on Barbie every day. We can definitely say that we have not planned a sequel. “We are still focused on this movie.”

The actress then said: “Everything went into Barbie and that's how Greta works. She finishes each film empty-handed, feeling like she could never make another film because she put everything she had into it. So I don't know what it would take to refill that cup. Or for us. I think Warner would agree too. I don't know what else she might look like. We want to make more movies that have the effect that Barbie has. I don't know if it has to be Barbie 2. Why can't it be another big, original, bold idea where we get an incredible filmmaker, a big budget to play with, and the confidence of a big conglomerate behind them to go and really act? I want to do that”.

Margot Robbie as Barbie

