Margot Robbie como Barbie

Having been the biggest success in cinema in 2023, Margot Robbie revealed several of the obstacles they had when producing the film for its release

We all agree that for better or worse, “Barbie” was the most successful movie of the last year. Margot Robbie, having also been a producer on the film, reflected on the major target demographic hurdle she and Greta Gerwig had to overcome during the film's development. While Barbie's box office would end up breaking records and becoming the highest of the year, Executives were initially unconvinced of the film's mass appeal.

Margot Robbie told how she and Gerwig faced an uphill battle behind the scenes when it came to convincing executives that Barbie would appeal to men.

What were the statements?

“One of the biggest struggles was convincing everyone that it could be a full quadrant movie, because it had, you know, a budget that required it to be a full quadrant movie. And that means getting men to go see it, and everyone was like, 'There's no way men, young or old, are ever going to see a Barbie movie.' And we thought: 'But men will go see a great movie.' If it's great, everyone will go see it. People couldn't get over that.”declared Margot Robbie.

The movie learned 1,442 million dollars at the box office with a budget of 145 million dollars, evidently found success across all major demographic groups, proving non-believers wrong. On the other hand, the influence of the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon on this success cannot be ruled out. Which began as a rivalry between Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer due to their shared release date eventually became a celebration of bothand both films benefited greatly from this.