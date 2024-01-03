I think we can all agree that we want to see Margot Robbie in the role of Harley Quinn once again. The actress spoke about Harley Quinn's future in the DCU and how she feels about Lady Gaga playing an alternate version in “Joker: Folie à Deux.” In an interview with Variety, the actress was asked if there would be any chance of her returning to the role, given that the DCEU ended with Lady Gaga playing an alternate version of Harley in the Joker sequel.

Robbie He did not openly state that he would never play the role again.but also suggested that having new actresses playing the role as time goes on was what he always wanted for Harley Quinn.

Harley Quinn and Margot Robbie

What did Margot Robbie say about her return?

“I always wanted Harley to be a character that could be played by other actresses.” , like there are so many iconic male characters. That was always her dream. Harley is so much fun and she can go in so many different directions. You put it in someone else's hands and it's like, 'What are they going to do with it?' The options are endless,” declared the actress in order to open the doors for other faces to give life to the character.

It must be remembered that she had the opportunity to play a live-action Harley in three feature films. She made her debut in David Ayer's “Suicide Squad” in 2016, followed by her own spin-off in 2020, “Birds of Prey,” from director Cathy Yan. Robbie would reprise the role for possibly the last time in James Gunn's “The Suicide Squad,” a quasi-sequel to Ayer's film. There will be some DCEU actors who will reprise their roles for the new DCU created by Gunn and Peter Safranbut it has not yet been revealed what the plans will be for Harley Quinn in the new continuity.