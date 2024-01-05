Marc Marquez-Gresini: Loris Capirossi can't wait

One of the main special observers in the 2024 season will undoubtedly be Marc Marquez, who after saying goodbye to Honda will make his debut aboard the Team Gresini Ducati. The former Italian driver Loris Capirossi expressed himself bluntly about the new adventure that awaits the Spaniard during an interview given to the microphones of “Relevo”.

“I wish Fausto was here, because seeing Marc Marquez in the Gresini team will be something wonderful. Marc won't have the official bike, but he will be a protagonist. He is a champion and I am convinced he will put on a show. On a physical level I see him well, I don't know if he's 100%, but I have good feelings. This change of scenery will do him good, we're talking about one of the great talents in the paddock, probably the best. He hasn't forgotten how to win” began the former Ducati centaur.

“Marc is a visceral rider, who always goes to the limit and adds to this his enormous quality. Perhaps he is the one who most resembles the greats of the past. I know him very well, from my experience in Race Direction. He is not afraid of anything, but he is an intelligent boy, he knows and masters everything. I consider him attentive, wise and knows what he wants. He lacks nothing” concluded Loris Capirossi.