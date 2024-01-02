The words of Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez gave his first official interview as a Ducati rider to Dazn. “For me it was obviously a big change, the Ducati is different from the Honda and requires a different riding style: I'm on the world champion bike, which is therefore strong with many riders. However, I adapted quicker than expected: I I immediately found a good feeling and overall I felt good.”

“The time came out without looking for it in an exaggerated way. The speed is there, but I still have to understand many things, above all to be more constant and to relate better in communication with the new team, after having had another work group. The Gresini family welcomed me well and this is always nice.”

His new team, Team Gresini, meanwhile showed the first group photo on Instagram while awaiting the official presentation, scheduled for January 20th in Riccione. The first official tests will take place in Sepang from 6 to 8 February.