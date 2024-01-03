Luca Marini's first words as a Honda rider

Luca Marini has released his first words as a new Honda rider. The rider from Pesaro will take the place of Marc Marquez, who has chosen Ducati Gresini to relaunch himself. “It was a shock after Marc announced his change – he admitted -. So, me and my group, my manager, tried to find a way to tackle this new project and improve together and try to build a bike better, more performing, to return to winning races and world titles. This is our objective, our target, so I am sure that there will also be very, very satisfying moments.”

Valentino Rossi's brother has no doubts about the Japanese team: “First of all, it is the best in history. The numbers and statistics speak for themselves, and now is a very particular moment, but I believe we have the power to come back a lot, very soon. I will try to give all my feedback, my energy to this project and I am sure that if we find the right direction we will have the strength to remain at the top for many years.”

Then he revealed the objectives for 2024: “I want to start with an open mind, we have to understand our speed, our potential after the first official test and we have to find our balance, find a way to beat our direct rivals who are the my teammates, with the same production, with the same bike – that's the first goal on my part, of course. But I also want to look forward and try to find a way to get a podium with this bike or a victory. I know that Maybe it will be difficult, but we have to look forward.”

“It was incredible, going by very quickly and the day was already over! But of course, we will have a lot of time during the winter, during the tests, during the season to talk to all the members of this team because it is full of people, it's a dream to work with all these people and also with the Japanese. I have a great feeling, I like this culture and we can have an excellent synergy” commented Marini.