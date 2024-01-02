loading…

The mosque was destroyed by Israeli bombing in the Gaza Strip. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA TRACK – In a series of attacks in Gaza, the Israeli army destroyed dozens of mosques, including the iconic Al-Omari Mosque renowned for its historical and archaeological significance.

The destruction left Palestinians, both in Gaza and in the diaspora, mourning the loss of a mosque with a unique heritage.

Since October 7, Israeli forces have completely or partially destroyed more than 300 mosques and three churches.

As a consequence, affected neighborhoods are now devoid of prayer time markers, bereft of the soul-stirring sound of the call to prayer that once reverberated throughout the city.

“We no longer hear the call to prayer in our neighborhood because of the total destruction in the eastern areas of the city, including mosques,” said Khaled Abu Jame, a 25-year-old resident of the southern city of Khan Younis.

“Residents here are now making the call to prayer on their cellphones. This war is unlike any we have experienced before. “Mosques, symbols of our faith, are being targeted indiscriminately,” he said.

Reflecting on the cherished memories associated with the Al-Omari Mosque, Jame emphasized its central role in everyday life.

“We have fond memories of this mosque. “We used to pray there every day, perform Ramadan and Eid prayers, read the Koran, and meet as friends,” he told MEE.

Heart of Community

Jame showed that the mosque has been firmly embedded in their lives since childhood.

“The call to prayer serves as their morning wake-up call and the mosque stands as a landmark for anyone looking for their home,” he said.