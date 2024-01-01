Stringent rules for gold: the impact of the 2024 Budget Law

Is gold a safe haven and investment asset? Until a certain point. The new Budget Law, approved by Parliament, puts a stop to this possibility, intervening on capital gains from the sale of precious metals, whether raw or in the form of coins.



The 2024 budget law, in force from 1 January 2024, provides that gold, in the absence of purchase documentation, will be taxed in full for the sale consideration.

The regulatory framework in which purchases have been made so far must be kept in mind. Physical gold falling within the Italian gold legislation with law n°7/2000 it is not subject, in the purchase phase, to taxes. The purchase and sale of physical gold for investment is exempt from VAT.

Often the cost cannot be documented precisely because the asset, in many cases, was received as a gift, in dated periods and/or as a safe haven asset. And you are not even obliged to declare that you have it. Whoever keeps it at home or elsewhere, because he has bought objects in this precious metal, or because he has been given an inheritance in this form, it has no limits on declarations, laws and taxes. The declaration is required and beyond a certain amount only for those who make it a form of investment.

The 2024 budget law will therefore have very noticeable worsening effects. In the absence of documents proving the purchase costany earnings are calculated by taking in consideration 25% of the selling price of gold or silver.

But if investments in this sense are affected, the measure does not concern the gold that citizens usually possess, i.e. bracelets, necklaces, earrings etc., i.e. the manufactured goods.

At this point it is inevitable that today it becomes more complicated to recover money for those in difficulty or to invest in another way, seeIf you want to deprive yourself of your coins, ingots, plates and the like, it will be more expensive.

It seems that with this method the government estimates it will bring around 196 million a year into the state coffers. In 2022, sector sales exceeded 3 billion euros. The same government technical report documents that these types of assets often reach the final recipient in the form of a gift. Therefore it is objectively difficult to trace the purchase cost. On this basis, the estimated taxable income can be concretely quantified at around 754 million euros.

The particular aspect is that the Budget Law only affects unprocessed precious metals and not those considered worked. For example, the rule does not apply to diamonds, precious stones and the like which thus remain outside the scheme.

However, today it is becoming more expensive to operate in the crude oil sector and also the boom in the sector, especially through “buy gold”, in this sense it could have unexpected repercussions in the long term.

