Suara.com – Based on a report by Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, MU said that Lindelof was not ready to leave and they decided to extend his contract.

“Manchester United sent a formal letter to Victor Lindelof to confirm that the club has activated the option to extend his contract,” said Fabrizio Romano on his X account on Monday.

Thus, Lindelof will be under contract at Old Trafford until June 2025. However, Manchester United has not officially announced the extension.

Lindelof joined MU in 2017. He was recruited by the Red Devils from Benfica to strengthen their defense line.

Lindelof's contract at Old Trafford expires next summer. As a result, many rumors began to circulate about the defender's future.

Romano also revealed that Lindelof is not the only player who will receive a contract extension from MU.

There are Hannibal Mejbri and Aaron Wan-Bissaka who will get new contracts. Both contracts also expire next summer.

MU still needs both of them, so Ten Hag decided to keep them.

Meanwhile, Lindelof is currently still absent from strengthening Manchester United. The 29 year old defender is still injured and will only be able to return to playing in mid-January. (BETWEEN)