loading…

People cross Malaysian and Palestinian flags in Putrajaya, Malaysia. Photo/AP

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia welcomes South Africa's decision to submit a case against Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for violations of Palestinian rights in the Gaza Strip.

The Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu) confirmed this on Tuesday (2/1/2024).

On Friday, South Africa filed a complaint against Israel at the ICJ under the Genocide Convention, asking the court to issue interim measures against Israeli authorities.

“The legal action against Israel before the ICJ is a timely and real step towards legal accountability for Israeli atrocities in Gaza and the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT) in general,” said the statement from the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“As a fellow State Party to the Genocide Convention, Malaysia calls on Israel to fulfill its obligations under international law and to immediately end atrocities against Palestinians,” said the Malaysian Foreign Ministry.

Malaysia also reiterated its call for a long-term solution to the conflict by giving the Palestinians their own independent and sovereign state, based on pre-1967 borders, with its capital in East Jerusalem.

Read Also

(she)