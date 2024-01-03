Suara.com – The Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam) and vice presidential candidate number 3, Mahfud MD, expressed his condolences for the death of the former Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs, Rizal Ramli. As a friend, Mahfud admitted that he was sorry.

“As his friend, I share his condolences, wish him innalillahi wainailaihi rojiun, hopefully he will receive heaven,” said Mahfud, to reporters, Tuesday (2/1/2024).

Mahfud saw Rizal Ramli as a debating friend as well as a fighting friend. Therefore, there are things that they fight for together, but there are also other things that they have different views on.

“He is my debating friend, but also my fighting friend. In the same things we persevere together, in different things we argue. Hopefully you will get His heaven, God willing,” he said.

Rizal Ramli passed away

Former Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Rizal Ramli (left) gives a press statement after holding a meeting with the Chairman of the Syuro Council of the Ummat Party, Amien Rais, at his residence in the Kemang area, Jakarta, Sunday (13/8/2023). (Suara.com/Alfian Winanto)

Previously, Rizal Ramli was reported to have died in Jakarta, Tuesday (2/1/2024) evening.

Before he breathed his last breath, Rizal Ramli fought against his illness at Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital (RSCM) at around 19.30 WIB.

“For the last month at RSCM, he has been fighting illness. “God has other plans,” said Rizal Ramli's staff, Yosef Sampurna Nggarang, when confirmed, Tuesday.

The sad news of Rizal Ramli's death previously circulated in WhatsApp groups among journalists. Following is the contents of the message:

“Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi rojiun. Our father/grandfather/in-law, Rizal Ramli, has passed away on January 2 2024 at 19.30 WIB at Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital,” he wrote as quoted.

“We as a whole family apologize if there were any mistakes he made during his life,” he continued.

The message also explains the grieving family, namely Rizal Ramli's children, Dhitta Puti Sarasvati Ramli, Dipp Satria Ramli, Daisy Orang Ramli

Then Rizal Ramli left two grandchildren, namely Anabel Asmara Ramli and Anakin Lazuardi Ramli.

As well as the sons-in-law left behind by Fandra Febriand, Dina Arumsari, Daniel Kirschen.

It is planned that Rizal's body will be buried at the Jeruk Purut TPU on Thursday (4/1/2024).

The body of the former Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs, Rizal Ramli, arrived at the funeral home, Jalan Bangka IX, South Jakarta, Wednesday (3/1/2024) early morning at around 00.54 WIB.

Relatives and friends immediately greeted Rizal Ramli's body which was brought down from the car marked RSCM. Tahlil sentences were uttered by the mourners present.

“Laa ilaha illallah, Laa ilaha illallah,” they said while carrying Rizal Ramli's body into the funeral home.