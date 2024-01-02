Maeving, a young English company based in Coventry, after the success found across the Channel, also arrives in Italy with the new RM1, an electric motorcycle with elegant vintage lines. The RM1 has the right credentials to please: lines inspired by the English motorbikes of the mid-last century, classic and essential, striking, expertly mixed with modern technologies. It is a motorcycle designed for urban travel that attracts not only for its beautiful look, but also for its technical contents.

The RM1 is powered by a 3.0 kW electric motor of continuous power (4.4 kW of peak power), positioned in the rear wheel. Developed in collaboration with Bosch, it is capable of pushing the motorbike up to a speed of 70 km/h. The engine is powered by a system with double LG 2.5 kW removable lithium battery (one positioned at the bottom and one where the tank is usually located), whose removable modules promise amaximum autonomy of 130 km. The declared charging time is 4 hours to go from 0 to 100%. The saddle is located 785 mm from the ground, the weight of the motorbike being 111 kg.

Aesthetically, there are details that make the difference. The single-seater saddle is made of leather, the instrumentation is an analogue/digital mix and in the “tank” there is also a USB charging port.