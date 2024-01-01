A new promotion from Madame Web brings together the protagonists who hope you go to the cinema to see this Marvel / SONY installment.

Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O'Connor and Dakota Johnson star in Madame Web, the first superhero film that we will see in 2024. They have come together in this promotional video to celebrate the new year and encourage people to go to the theaters to see the adventure that their characters will live.

Do you want to see the movie? Leave me your comments below in the opinion section.

What is it about?

Cassandra Webb is a paramedic who begins to develop psychic powers. She must gather a group of women who also have some gifts and are important for the future. Since they may be in serious danger, they must learn to work together if they want to survive. The villain will be Ezekiel Sims, known in the comics for gaining spider-like powers thanks to a ritual. Although, his origin story may vary in the film.

Madame Web cordonpress

Directed by SJ Clarkson (The Defenders, Jessica Jones), it has a spectacular cast led by Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter, Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon, Emma Roberts as Mary Parker, Dakota Johnson as Madame Web, Adam Scott as Ben Parker, Tahar Rahim as Ezekiel Sims and Celeste O'Connor as Mattie Franklin.

The film Madame Web will be released on February 16, 2024. This year is the one in which SONY makes its big bet, as it will release two more films such as Kraven, the hunter (August 30, 2024) and Venom 3 (November 8 2024). Although what we don't know is if there will be any connection between these 3 stories or if they will simply be independent plots. We will have to see them all in theaters as the protagonists request in the video that we have left you before, to find out.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.