Written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, Trap has its release date in Spanish cinemas scheduled for August 2, 2024.

After Knocking at the Door, the acclaimed filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan he is already preparing for his next movieTrap, a new thriller whose plot is currently kept in the most absolute secret.

Meanwhile, what is being revealed is its cast, and it has already been confirmed who is going to be its actor protagonist: none other than Josh Hartnett, a performer whose career is resurging in Hollywood.

From Oppenheimer to Trap, Josh Hartnett resurrects his acting career

Josh Harnett's career as an actor began in the 90s with a couple of films that have been very popular among fans of the genre: The Faculty and Halloween H20.

Soon his career began to take off and he became more famous thanks to films such as The Virgin Suicides, Pearl Harbor, Black Hawk Down, 40 Days and 40 Nights, Hollywood: Homicide Department, Obsession and Sin City, among others.

However, After being seen as a big rising star in the early 2000s, Josh Hartnett largely disappeared from Hollywood.od, especially from big productions and leading roles.

It has not been until now that the actor has been seen again in Hollywood, having among his most notable roles the acclaimed Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan released last year.

Now it seems that Joshn Hartnett is making a comeback in the industry. We have recently seen him on both the big and small screen through productions such as Die, Hart, Fortune and season 6 of Black Mirror (apart from the aforementioned Oppenheimer).

This year we will not only have the actor in the new M. Night Shyamalan, he will also be the protagonist of Fight or Flighta thriller whose plot follows a mercenary who accepts the assignment of locating a target on a plane, but must protect him when they are surrounded by people who are trying to kill them both.

Trap opens in movie theaters in Spain on August 2, 2024. What do you think that Josh Hartnett is going to be the protagonist of M. Night Shyamalan's new movie? Tell us in our comments section.