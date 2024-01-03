Suara.com – Not long ago, the 'Hi Kids' trend emerged which was widely created by TikTok residents. This trend was created by content creators who contain messages for their future children.

This trend is also followed by a number of public figures and artists, one of which is Luna Maya.

In her personal Tiktok account, Luna Maya uploaded the content 'Hi Kids', when she was on the beach wearing a red shirt.

In the message she conveyed, Luna Maya said that she really loved her future child. Luna Maya said that she didn't know how many children she would have in the future. However, he admitted that he would probably have 1 or 2 children.

“Hi Kids! This is mom, in 2023. I don't know when you'll be able to see this video, no matter how old you are, I hope you're still alive. “But I just want to say that I really love you and you, I don't know one or two,” said Luna Maya in a video on her personal Tiktok account, some time ago.

In this content, Luna Maya also shares stories about her journey during 2023. Maxime Bouttier's lover said that 2023 will not be an easy year for her. However, he was grateful that he was able to get through the year well.

“I want to tell you a little about how in 2023, the journey will be quite difficult, but thank God it will be possible and it will be quite memorable,” he continued.

In the video, Luna Maya also hopes that the years ahead will be more memorable than before.

“Hopefully the next years will be even more memorable,” concluded Luna Maya.

Luna Maya's upload immediately caught the attention of netizens. Some say that the video is a sign that this famous model will get married in the near future. Other netizens also pray that Luna Maya and Maxime Bouttier will get married soon.

“This is like a sign that Luna is going to get married, hopefully amen amen amen,” wrote one netizen in the comments column.

“Hi Kids!! “Like signs of good things in 2024,” commented another netizen.

“The father must be Maxime Bouttier, sorry, it's a bit pushy,” said another netizen.

“I can't imagine how cute his child will be if his father is as cute as Mbak Bulan and Babang Maxime,” wrote another account.

“There's Maxime, it has to be a match, otherwise the kids will ask questions,” commented another account.