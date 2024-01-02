The Kayce Dutton actor has shown a certain weakness for a character on screen, which, curiously, carries over to real life.

Yellowstone has everything ready to film the final episodes of its fifth season, which will close the serie prematurely on SkyShowtime after the mess that has formed the departure of Kevin Costner.

But not everything that happens on the set of Taylor Sheridan's fantastic neo-western series is bad, far from it, some actors have forged a bond that transcends fiction. If you are not up to date on Yellowstone, you may want to stop reading, since we will go into spoilers.

Recently, Luke Grimesthe actor who plays Kayce Dutton in the SkyShowtime series, has highlighted his total admiration for Ryan Binghamwho gives life to Walkerthe ranch hand who arrived fresh from prison and whose philosophy usually clashes with that of many of his companions and the Yellowstone ranch itself.

“Ryan is just a great guy: I love being around him, he has the best energy, the best spirit. (…) If I've learned anything from him, musically, it's just watching him do what he does,” Grimes told American Songwriter, alluding to the musical side that they both share.

A curious parallel with the history of Yellowstone

This good vibe between the two actors from the SkyShowtime series might not be so curious if it were not for the common history that their respective characters have in Yellowstone.

Walker is the only member of the ranch to survive a trip to the infamous train station, the place where the Duttons have been spilling secrets… and non-secrets, for decades.

It is, precisely, Kayce who takes pity on him at the last moment and, instead of giving him a passport, sets him free, although fate ends up taking Walker back to the Yellowstone ranch. Of course, he has escaped the worst consequences.

Luke Grimes and Ryan Bingham will have the opportunity to continue their good vibes behind the scenes while filming the final episodes of Yellowstone, which will arrive on SkyShowtime in the fall of 2024.