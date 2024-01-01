They say that there is no date that does not arrive nor deadline that is not met, and This December 31, after more than four months and more than 60 concerts, Luis Miguel ended his 2023 tour.

Este tourwhich could perhaps be the most important in the singer's entire career, It meant the return of the musical star to the stage after more than four years of absence, thus causing madness among its fans, which was reflected in the high demand for accesses; Well, just a few hours after they went on sale, all the presentations were sold out.

Luis Miguel: Tour 2023 starting in August in Argentina and continued in other countries such as Chile, the United States and Mexico, place that he chose not only to close his musical return with a flourish, but also the year.

Last Sunday night, the singer of “La unconditional” offered the last concert of his tour in an exclusive hotel in the Riviera Maya, of which some glimpses have been seen thanks to the videos that are already circulating on various social networks and that have already gone viral.

In the recordings you can see Micky dressed elegantly, with a suit and black tie that contrasted with a white shirta wardrobe that he occupied during all the dates of the tour.

After taking his fans on a tour of his greatest hits, and at exactly midnight, “El Sol” took a glass of champagne to toast with the public and its musicians for the arrival of 2024. Later, the sky lit up with fireworks, moving the singer, as there are those who claim that he cried right on stage.

But “Luismi” was not alone, in addition to the hundreds of fans, His daughter, Michelle Salas, and his son-in-law, Danilo Díaz, were also present.

By 2024, the singer will continue his series of concerts, this time in Europe and various regions of America and once again our country appears on the itineraryit will be next October when Luis Miguel returns home.

