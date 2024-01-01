Suara.com – Presidential candidate number 01 from the Coalition for Change Anies Baswedan made a pilgrimage to the graves of his parents at the UII Cemetery, Jalan Kaliurang Km. 14.5, Monday 1 January 2024.

Previously, Anies also visited the house of Abdurrahman Baswedan or AR Baswedan at Taman Yuwono No. 19 Jalan Dagen Yogyakarta with his family. There, Anies showed and told about the historic parts of the house of his grandfather, who was also a national hero of Indonesian independence, to the children and other family members.

One of them was the back corner of the house where the top of the roof became AR Baswedan's hiding place from the PKI threat at that time. “At the top there is a place above the ceiling for grandfather to hide if at any time there is a threat from the PKI,” said Anies, Monday 1 January 2023.

Anies also talked about the living room which is a place for family gatherings and is a silent witness to the camaraderie of Anies' extended family.

“This space used to feel big. Even during Eid al-Fitr it was a gathering place for relatives of up to 60 people,” he said.

Anies also then took a photo in the corner of the living room with his mother, Prof. Emeritus Aliyah, who was viewing photos of his first birthday memories.

Then Anies and his family took a photo between the two windows in the living room of the house with their family. “What's unique about taking photos in this house, the sign is this window. So we take photos in this window,” said the Governor of DKI Jakarta 2017-2022.

Photo activities with family members were then carried out around the two windows in the living room facing the inside and the outside on the side of the house from the windows.