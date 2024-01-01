New Pokémon figures. They are not official, but they have delighted fans, especially those who like paradox shapes. You can also consult all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023).

The regional forms They are a group of Pokémon introduced in the 7th generation, really loved by the community, and who has starred in titles such as Pokémon Sun and Moon. For this reason, some fans have recreated all kinds of fan-arts, animations or figures inspired by these. In this case we bring you a curious figures created from pieces of bicycle chains.

It is not the first time that figures of this style have been shared by the franchise's players, having obtained a fantastic result in this case. In the image you can see Pokémon such as Vulpix from Alola or Spheal. Numerous fans have commented on the post praising the final result.

Without a doubt, the final image that you have finally shared is great. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

(OC) All the Pokémon I’ve made this year…

byu/PokeWelder-Zach inpokemon

What do you think about it? Do you think another type of figure could have turned out better? Had you imagined these figures like this? We read you in the comments.

