Experts say that they have evidence that the changes caused by the Corona virus when it remains in the body for a long time are responsible for this feeling, and these changes include muscle damage, the spread of small clots in the body, and mitochondrial dysfunction.

The results of the study, in which researchers from various universities participated, were published in the prestigious scientific journal Nature Communications.

The research included 25 patients with long-term Covid, who reported feeling uncomfortable after exercising, and 21 who were infected with the Corona virus but completely recovered from it.

None of the participants were hospitalized due to Covid-19, while all of them were fit and healthy before contracting the virus, and were of working age.

“This really confirms that there is something wrong inside the body that occurs with long-term Covid,” said study author Rob West at the Dutch Vrije University in Amsterdam.

Each participant spent 10 to 15 minutes on an exercise bike, and blood samples and skeletal muscle biopsies were taken a week before and the day after the task.

While there was significant variation between patients, on average people with long Covid had lower exercise capacity than healthy people.

When the researchers analyzed biopsies taken before exercise, they found that those with long-term Covid had a greater proportion of white fibers in their muscles, compared to other participants.

These fibers contain fewer energy-producing structures, known as mitochondria, and fewer capillaries responsible for transporting food and oxygen to cells.

The team also found signs that the mitochondria in people with long-term Covid were not working as efficiently, compared to those in healthy participants.

Foust said the findings “partly explain why people with long Covid have decreased ability to exercise,” as they reported worsening symptoms of fatigue and pain for weeks after a single session of exercise.

The team also found that people with long Covid had more clumps of a protein called amyloid in their skeletal muscles, which causes small clots.

But scientists have found no evidence that these small clots clog blood vessels, as some researchers previously suggested.

Comparing samples taken before and after cycling revealed that mitochondrial function worsened after exercise in those suffering from long-term Covid, as they had much greater tissue damage after exercise, and signs of the body trying to heal itself.

“This could explain, for example, the muscle pain these patients experience after exercise,” Foust said.

The author of the study emphasized, “The results highlight that people with long-term Covid should not engage in intense exercise. It harms their muscles, worsens their metabolism, and could explain why they feel muscle pain and fatigue for up to weeks after exercise.”