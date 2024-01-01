Suara.com – The following are interesting facts and data ahead of the big match between Liverpool vs Newcastle United in the 20th week of the English League or Premier League 2023-2024.

This match is scheduled to take place at Anfield on Tuesday (2/1/2024) at 03.00 WIB. There are a series of interesting facts and data ahead of this match.

The Reds are in positive form after previously drawing against Manchester United and Arsenal at Anfield.

Their confidence increased after winning 2-0 at Burnley headquarters, thanks to goals from Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota.

These points brought Jurgen Klopp's squad back to winning ways, providing good capital when they hosted Newcastle United.

However, coach Jurgen Klopp still has to deal with the absence of several senior players, including Andy Robertson, who is still recovering after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Illustration of Liverpool vs Newcastle United Predictions in the English League. (Suara.com)

Newcastle, on the other hand, experienced a decline in form after suffering a 1-3 defeat to Nottingham Forest at St James' Park.

With these results, Newcastle have now lost four times and only won one win in the last five matches in the league.

Liverpool itself has appeared impressive with an unbeaten record in the last 12 matches in the Premier League.

This advantage makes them favorites in this match, while hosts Newcastle are faced with pressure to recover after a recent series of poor results.

The following interesting data and facts ahead of Liverpool vs Newcastle United are summarized from the BBC

1. Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 14 league games against Newcastle since a 0-2 defeat at St James' Park in December 2015.

2. Newcastle have never won in 27 away matches against Liverpool in all competitions (5 draws, 22 defeats). Their last win at Anfield came in November 1995 in the League Cup.

3. Mohamed Salah has scored nine goals in 11 Premier League appearances against teams managed by Eddie Howe.

4. In the three previous Premier League meetings on New Year's Day, Newcastle always hosted and achieved two wins and one draw.

5. Liverpool have dropped points in their opening league games in the last three years, with defeats at Southampton in 2021 and Brentford in 2023, among a 2-2 draw against Chelsea in 2022.

6. Newcastle picked up five points from five Premier League games on the last New Year's Day, with the only win during that period coming at Stoke City in 2018.

7. With eight defeats in the first half of the season, Newcastle have lost more than just one defeat in the same period last year.

8. The first Premier League goal scorer for Newcastle at the start of the last calendar year was Alan Shearer in a 3-0 win against Leeds United on 1 January 1997.