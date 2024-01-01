Suara.com – Liverpool vs Newcastle United live streaming link in week 20 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. The match at Anfield, Tuesday (2/1/2024) will kick off at 03.00 WIB.

Ahead of hosting Newcastle, Liverpool are in good confidence. After previously being matched by Manchester United and Arsenal at Anfield, the Reds finally regained three points after winning 2-0 at home to Burnley.

Jurgen Klopp's squad won the three points thanks to goals from Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota against Burnley. Of course, this is good capital for Liverpool to host Newcastle United.

However, Jurgen Klopp is still unable to play several of his senior players in this match. One of them, Andy Robertson, is still recovering from shoulder surgery.

“Robbo still needs more reach on his shoulders. Obviously it was a major operation. (He) is still not even close to being able to train with the team or anything,” said Jurgen Klopp on the club's official website ahead of the match.

Meanwhile, Newcastle's decline in performance continued after being humiliated by Nottingham Forest 1-3 at St James' Park. With these results, it means Newcastle have lost four times and only won once in the last five league matches.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are unbeaten in the last 12 matches in the Premier League. This makes hosts Liverpool more favored to win this match.

The interesting Liverpool vs Newcastle match can be watched live streaming on Vidio. Here's the link.