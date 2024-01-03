Liverpool continues to surprise all its clients and in view of the fact that the arrival of the Three Wise Men is approaching, the store has decided to continue with their promotions and with its Great Winter Barata.

You still have the opportunity to purchase products with up to 40% discounta promotion that applies in several departments of the store, from toys to electronics and home decoration.

Although the initial dates of the Big Winter Sale were from December 25 to 27, it was decided to extend this discount season to combine it with the sales that both Liverpool and other stores offer during January.

Until when does the Great Liverpool Winter Bargain end?

If you thought that you would no longer have the opportunity to purchase the items of your choice in this store, then we have good news for you. Through its official sites, Liverpool announced that the Great Winter Sale extends until January 31.

The following departments participate with discounts of up to 40% off:

You can also take advantage of the discounts offered by the travel department, which can exceed up to 50% percent discount.

Among the main destinations offered in this department are Los Cabos and the Riviera Maya. The advantages of these promotions is that you can get up to 13 months without interest.

YC

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions