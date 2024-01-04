Liverpool has a great offer of possible gifts to celebrate this coming Saturday, January 6, Three Kings' Day. This category allows you to enjoy the items at family and friendly gatherings, so they are an excellent option to purchase before these days.

Board games are as varied as the possible players. On this occasion, four board games with very different rules and modalities are included. Some are classic board games, and another could surprise you.

Board games with a 50% discount

Monopoly Chance

Armed with a deck of cards and a dice, go ahead and play this new version of the old classic financial strategy game. Games usually last 20 minutes.

The original price is $659.00, but currently it is being offered at $329.50 pesos.

Backgammon board game Blksmith

It is an ancient classic of board games. You will require luck and strategy to beat your opponent.

Its final price would be $124.50 pesos after the 50% discount.

Quadrillion Smart Games Logic Game

In this logic game you must use your best visual strategy to insert the figures into the corresponding spaces.

The original price is $1,959.00 pesos, however, after a 50% discount it is $979.00, less than a thousand pesos.

Imagine Asmodee

Unleash your imagination with this puzzle game. Whoever manages to solve the most problems will win the game.

Its final price is $1,099.00 pesos, previously it was $2,199.00.

