We are a couple of days away from the celebration of Three Kings Day, the celebration at the beginning of the year in which we seek to imitate the biblical story of gifts. History indicates that the gifts were gold, frankincense and myrrh. Currently, these three gifts are exchanged for three different gifts. For it, The Liverpool store continues to show great discounts in the virtual and physical store.

Among the possible gifts for this Saturday, one that does not usually fail when it comes to gifts is video games.. To do this, you have to make sure that the person already has a console on which to play, however, there is no way to make a mistake with one of these presents. Check out which titles have the best discounts at the department store.

XBOX

Marvel Midnight Suns Enhanced para Xbox Series X físico

It is a strategy role-playing game with comic book characters from Marvel. It is distributed for 2k and can only be played in individual mode.

It has a 50% discount. Its final price is $624.50 pesos.

Capcom Fighting Collection Standard for physical Xbox One

It is a collection of the classic fighting games from the Capcom sagas. A classic that you cannot miss with this offer.

It is half price, with a final cost of $299.50 pesos.

Nintendo Switch

Rabbids: Party of Legends Standard for physical Nintendo Switch

It is a game made up of mini-games, perfect for use at family and friend gatherings to dethrone board games.

It is half price, with a final cost of $299.50 pesos.

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Standard Grand Prix for physical Nintendo Switch

Racing game developed by Bamtang Games in which you can choose your favorite characters from the television network.

The 30% discount leaves the game with a final price of $349.50 pesos.

PS5

EA Sports FC 24 for physical Play Station 5

The new proposal for soccer video games is here and it is at an excellent price. Buy this all-time favorite.

Its discount is almost 58% for a final price of $674.10 pesos.

The Last of US Part II Remastered para PS5 físico

One of the most popular games in recent years, take advantage of this offer to acquire the best proposal for the console.

Its discount is barely 10%, its final price is $989.10 pesos.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions