He Kings Day will be held next January 6, 2024. That's why the department store Liverpool continues to offer great discounts in most categories and departments.
Our recommendation for this celebration is to see the option of buy a bike at a great price. We bring you three different options so you can check which one suits your conditions.
Ghost mountain bike round 29 unisex
Product code: 1112726736
It has a spectacular 52% discount, so its original price of $12,098.90 is reduced to just $5,808.00 pesos.
Its materials are resistant and agile, to enhance its adaptability.
V Industries mountain bike wheeled 29 unisex
Product code: 1112936757
The product with the greatest reduction. Your discount is 57%. The original price was $13,998.67, however, it can now be purchased for $6,019.42 pesos.
It is a high-performance and durable bicycle for all types of trips and roads.
Gravel mountain bike round 27.5 Everest unisex
Product code: 99965621021
It is the cheapest item on this list, but the one with the least discount compared to the original price. Its reduction is 25% for a final price of $5,759.25 pesos.
It has 21 speeds and a reliable braking system. The frame is made of aluminum and can be adapted to many types of roads. The bicycle can be ordered in three different colors.
All three models have 6 months interest-free on purchases made with Liverpool credit cards, and three months with payment methods from other banks.
