The renowned department store Liverpool invites you to take advantage of the irresistible discounts that continue to set the pace of purchases at the beginning of the year. As part of the offers that will relieve your pocket during the January cost, Today an elegant fragrance for men is available from the Antonio Banderas brand..

Product Details

Product code: 1036804609

Precio original: $1,220.00

Auction price: $650.00

Discount: 46%

Experience naturalness turned into the most authentic seduction with the captivating Blue Seduction perfume by Antonio Banderas. This watery and crystalline fragrance, with an attractive touch of cedar wood and cappuccino, It is the ideal companion for the spontaneous and natural man who seduces with his true personality.

Some notes that stand out are:

The perfect expression of contemporary male attraction, This fragrance stands out for its degree of Eau de Toilette concentration, ensuring a long duration for an unforgettable aromatic experience for both you and those around you.

Don't miss the opportunity to purchase this olfactory gem with a 46% discount.

