2024 has begun and with it the countdown to begin meeting your New Year's resolutions and goals. If you are one of the people who chose to dedicate time to exercising their body, these discounts in Liverpool may be just for you.

The department store continues its discounts after the holiday shopping seasons. To alleviate the January cost, there are many products in the catalog with large authorized discounts.

Whether you see it as a complement or because you want to build your home gym, these products can help you fulfill your purposes. Check in each case if the authorized discount can be used with a better payment method or even another chained discount.

Main discounted products

Description

Image

original price

Final price

Discount

Multifunctional abdominal exerciser device 6 in 1 Abs Bench Centurfit

$4,999.00

$1,799.00

64%

Fija Centurfit Spinning Bike 13 kg black

$17,499.00

$4,599.00

74%

Infinité training bar

$3,250.00

$1.869.00

42%

Wallpaper sports Nativ

$799.00

$399.00

50%

Infinité fixed weight dumbbell set

$899.00

$829.00

8%

