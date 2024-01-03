The next Saturday, January 6, 2024 is the celebration of Three Kings Day. On the occasion of this celebration, The Liverpool department store has put an excellent discount on one of the women's department's favorite categories: bags.

The bag is a product that is usually purchased for its usefulness and aesthetics. Their shapes are as varied and attractive as the diversity of the materials with which they are made.. However, there is a certain range of bags that have become luxury items.

On this occasion we collect 5 different bags offered by the Liverpool store with discounts of half price or lesscheck the options.

Women's Carvela Tote Bag

Elegant black bag with a gift purse of the same aesthetic. Special for sober clothing.

Precio original $3,399.00

Discount: 50%

Final price $1,699.50 Has months without interest

Longvoyage bag set for women

3 items for the price of one. The set includes a bag, wallet and small backpack. Matte and blue construction with brown details.

Precio original $3,500.00

Discount: 51%

Final price $1,699.00 Has months without interest

Westies shoe + tote bag set for women

2 items for the price of one. With a youthful aesthetic, the set includes a pair of patent leather shoes with studs. The bag is small, but cute, with a lattice texture. Both products are black.

Precio original $3,998.01

Discount: 50%

Final price $1,999.00

Women's Longvoyage Tote Bag

A new set from the Longvoyage brand, however, now includes a wallet and fanny pack in addition to the large bag that combines dark blue, almost denim, with brown.

Precio original $3,500.00

Discount: 51%

Final price $1,699.00 Has months without interest

Women's Longvoyage Bitten Tote Bag

This is the product with the greatest discount among those offered on this list. This is a black bottom bag with white figure and letter prints.

Precio original $2,599.00

Discount: 60%

Final price $1,049.00 Has months without interest

