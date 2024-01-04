Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Thursday 4 January

While in Iran there were at least two explosions on the occasion of a demonstration for the fourth anniversary of the death of General Qassem Soleimani, which caused over 100 deaths and as many injuries, Hamas and other Palestinian groups fighting against Israel used the hospital at -Shifa of Gaza City as command center. The New York Times reports it citing US intelligence sources. In the meantime, tension remains very high between Israel and Lebanon following the killing by the Israeli army of Hamas number 2 in Beirut. Below are all the updates from today, Thursday 4 January 2024, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

Ore 7,00 –