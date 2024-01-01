Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Monday 1 January

The US Central Naval Command announced that it responded to a fire attack by Shiite Houti rebels in the Red Sea and sank three of the attackers' boats. This is the first case of victims among the Yemeni movement – supported by Tehran – in a direct clash with US forces in the area. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel has shown unprecedented “morality” in the Gaza war and that the conflict will last months. Below are all the updates from today, Monday 1 January 2024, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

LIVE

4.00 am – IDF withdraws 5 brigades: “But fighting continues throughout 2024” – The fighting against Hamas will continue throughout 2024. As reported by the Times of Israel, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari made it clear: “The Israeli army needs to plan ahead. We are aware that it will be necessary to fight throughout the next year.”

Ore 00,15 – Rockets from Hamas towards Israel – More than 20 rockets were fired by Hamas at central and southern Israel just as the new year began, just after midnight. Most were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system. Sirens sounded in various locations in the center of the country, including Rehovot, Ness Ziona, Holon, Lod and Modiin, as well as Ashdod, Sderot and other southern cities. The ambulance service says there were no injuries.

00.05 am – White House: “We don't want the conflict to widen” – After the sinking of the Houthi boats in the Red Sea, the White House clarified that the United States is not looking to widen the conflict in the Middle East. US helicopters sank the boats, killing crews made up of Houthi rebels supported by Iran and allied with Hamas, responding to an attack and after the Houthis targeted commercial ships passing through the Red Sea. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told ABC News that the United States will continue to act in self-defense. “We are not looking for a broader conflict in the region and we are not looking for a conflict with the Houthis. The best thing would be for the Houthis to stop these attacks, as we have made clear time and time again,” Kirby said.