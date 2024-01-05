Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Friday 5 January

While Secretary of State Antony Blinken's mission in the Middle East continues, Defense Minister Gallant denies Netanyahu: “Israel will not govern the Gaza Strip once the war against Hamas ends, but rather a Palestinian institution will do so” . According to the Times of Israel, meanwhile, there was a furious row during a summit between the military and the government, with far-right ministers lashing out at the army chiefs. In the meantime, Israel's bombing of the Gaza Strip continues, with the latest raids causing over 30 deaths. Below are all the updates from today, Friday 5 January 2024, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

LIVE

7.00 am – Media, harsh clash between the right and army leaders – A harsh clash between representatives of the far right in Benjamin Netanyahu's government and Israel's military leaders led the prime minister to interrupt after three hours a summit called last night to discuss the post-war situation in Gaza. According to reports in the Times of Israel, under accusation by right-wing politicians, including some ministers of Netanyahu's own Likud, in particular the chief of staff of the Israeli Defense Forces, Herzi Halevi, is attacked for the inefficiencies that led to the attack by Hamas on 7 October and for the involvement in the meeting of former Defense Minister Shaul Mofaz, considered jointly responsible for the withdrawal from Gaza in 2005. The clash was very heated according to what was reported by the Israeli press, which reported shouting and sensational arguments , and it happens just as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is arriving in Israel.