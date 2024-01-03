In the midst of development of Little Nightmares 3, Bandai Namco is preparing a next-gen version of the original game, which was released in 2017 for PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC.

If you like light horror, Little Nightmares is one of the best options available on the market. Its horror theme, artistic design and game mechanics are ideal for those who don't want to be too scared.

His first game was released more than 6 years agofrom the Swedish studio Tarsier Studios, and years later a sequel would arrive, also with native versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

You already know that now Tarsier Studios belongs to Embracer Groupbut la IP de Little Nightmares es de Bandai Namco. The Japanese company has commissioned Little Nightmares III from Supermassive Games, creators of The Dark Pictures Anthology, Until Dawn and The Quarry.

In case you want to relive or discover this saga for the first time, it may be worth waiting for Little Nightmares: Enhanced Edition, an improved version of the 2017 game.

He was qualified for the first time in South Africa last yearand now it is the American body ESRB that mentions the existence of this improved edition of Little Nightmares.

Double nightmares in 2024

With Little Nightmares 3 in development for later this year, we now learn that another game in the series could be released very soon. We remember that Little Nightmares II already has its own next-gen version for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The American body ESRB has rated Little Nightmares: Enhanced Edition by ages, which implies that the 2017 game will receive a few improvements for PC and current consoles.

For now, We don't know if it will be a free update (for those who already have the game on PS4 and Xbox One), or if it will be sold a new edition from Little Nightmares in physical and digital form.

On the ESRB website, it is indicated that this Enhanced Edition will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC (for now, Nintendo Switch is left out), so we can expect great improvements on a technical level.

Regarding its rating, the game has received the Teen seal (equivalent to +12 in the PEGI organization), with indications about ''blood'' and ''violence'', as well as ''in-game purchases''.

We do not know what type of improvements this version adds. In the case of Little Nightmares 2, the game received support for 3D audio, Ray Tracing, 4K resolutions and 30 and 60 FPS performance modes.

Furthermore, it must be remembered that The first Little Nightmares received different DLC and additional contentwhich would (most likely) be included in this Enhanced Edition.

Little Nightmares: Enhanced Edition could be very close to release. Judging by this recent rating, it would arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, surely before Little Nightmares III hits stores.