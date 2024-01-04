Suara.com – Zijspan aka sidecar or sidecar is the space next to the motorbike driver. So, the person riding the pillion does not sit at the back but at the side.

This style is unique and exciting, in the war era it was noted to be versatile. Can take the commander to check the alert call to the front line to see the enemy's strength.

Nowadays, sidecars look stylish in films starring Brad Pitt and Harrison Ford.

Quoted from the official release of PT Yamaha Indonesia Motor Manufacturing as received Suara.comYamaha Grand Filano Hybrid – Connected with its elegant design is also an exciting material for modifying sidecar style, aka sidecar.

Profile photo of Atni Priandi who wants the Yamaha Filano Hybrid – Connected to be modified into a sidecar motorbike (courtesy of owner via PT YIMM)

Among other things, as was done by Atni Priandi. He wants the Yamaha Filano Hybrid – Connected to be modified before use.

This man from Banjarmasin City, South Kalimantan, who is familiarly called Atni, wants the concept of additional modifications to the side motorbike trailer. Products that are part of the Classy Yamaha family are used as a platform for his creations.

The Old Steel Oto Custom modification house in Bandung, which previously successfully converted the Yamaha Fazzio Hybrid – Connected into a sidecar motorbike, won Atni's trust to work on this new motorbike.

Naldi, as the builder and owner of Old Steel Oto Custom, worked on it with great excitement.

“This Filano modification with the addition of a sidecar is the first in Indonesia. There is no need for many changes because the model and color of this motorbike are comfortable to look at, especially since it has a solid but still elegant body. “This sidecar concept uses a pnp (plug and play) system, without welding or coloring so it doesn't damage the original shape and color of the Filano,” explained Naldi.

The implementation of the modification details is different from the Fazzio, because it follows the Filano's sharp face and elegant design.

Naldi added more complete and premium specifications, such as the addition of foam walls covered with fabric.

“Of course without changing its original shape because the design, cyan color, and even the lamp model are attractive so that it can still be used on urban roads,” said the modifier.

For the record, the Yamaha Filano Hybrid-Connected itself comes in two premium color variants for the LUX type. As well as four elegant color variants for the NEO type.

This choice increasingly provides riders with many alternatives in choosing a motorbike to face their daily routine.

Apart from design, there are many advantages of the Yamaha Filano Hybrid – Connected which support riders to maintain an exciting style while providing a more enjoyable and classy riding experience. These include the first Blue Core Hybrid technology and the advanced Y-connect feature on a 125 cc motorbike.

Since its arrival, in the Classy Yamaha family, the Yamaha Filano has succeeded in attracting the attention of fashionable, premium and elegant scooter enthusiasts.

With a touch of modification, this ride is even more exciting and classy.