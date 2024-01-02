2023 was certainly not a year lacking in themed content Like a Dragon (Yakuza): in the past year, two titles have been published (“The Man Who Erased His Name” and “Ishin!”) but it seems that the best is yet to come.

According to what was reported by Famitsu, a famous Japanese site dedicated to the world of video games, during 2024 it will be done an important announcement regarding the saga: the developers themselves confirmed this during an interview.

Preparations are in full swing in view of the imminent launch of the “Infinite Wealth” chapter, but the developers clearly warn their public by announcing that there is more in the works. Let's read the director's statements together Masayoshi Yokoyama:

“We are really excited about the opportunity to release our new Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth in such a year, I can't wait to see what impact this title will have after its release, but I hope to be able to another big announcement in 2024!”

The attention of the development team is, right now, focused on supporting the release of Infinite Wealth, the new chapter whose launch on the market is scheduled for January 26thbut a window is still left open for a new project that we hope to learn more about over the course of the year that has just begun.