Stars Kevin Hart and Úrsula Corberó star in Lift, a new Netflix movie for lovers of action and comedy. Here we leave you the shocking trailer.

Hop on board for a high-flying experience with Netflix's Lift! This upcoming film promises to take you to unimaginable heights as Kevin Hart leads a team of criminals with exceptional skills in a daring heist of half a billion dollars in gold… But this time it will happen on a plane in mid-flight!

Kevin Hart, known for his comedy, takes on a more action role as Cyrus Whitaker, leading a stellar cast made up of names such as Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D'Onofrio, Úrsula Corberó, Billy Magnussen, Jacob Batalon, Jean Reno and Sam Worthington. Directed by F. Gary Gray and written by Daniel Kunka, this film is shaping up to be an action-packed adventure that pushes boundaries and promises to keep us on the edge of our seats.

Here we leave you the trailer.

In Lift, we immerse ourselves in a dizzying international heist led by Whitaker and his team, who embark on the risky mission to strip a passenger plane flying at 40,000 feet (12,000 meters) of its extremely valuable cargo: 500! millions of dollars in gold!

It's an exciting turn for Kevin Hart, who dives into a more serious role, moving away from his usual comedic sidekick image in the movies. Additionally, the diverse and talented cast, along with the directorial expertise of F. Gary Gray, promises to deliver a dose of suspense and action, creating an atmosphere similar to that of classic heist plots, but this time in a completely new: the heavens!

Lift Trailer

Lift is set to land on Netflix on Friday, January 12, and with its first trailer now available, expectations and anticipation are at an all-time high! Don't miss the opportunity to witness this exciting odyssey at impressive altitudes.

Do you want to see it? Leave me your comments below in the opinion section.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.