Lies of P has masterfully adapted the story of Pinocchio and now its fans are asking the developers to take advantage of the opportunity to give shape to other ideas inspired by Peter Pan or Mickey Mouse.

Lies of P It has been one of the most outstanding games of 2023 and one of the best soulslikes we've had in recent years. The Korean studio Round8 wanted to make it clear that there is life beyond FromSoftware and they have succeeded.

Although Lies of P was compared to Bloodborne, the game has its own identity thanks in part to the story it adapts. The story of Pinocchio receives a new treatment much more gloomy and steampunk that suits him wonderfully.

Such has been the success that we recently learned that Lies of P could become a film or series, since the director of the game claimed to have received offers to expand the saga beyond video games.

The adaptation of a popular story to a more adult tone has been loved and now fans are asking Round8 for new stories focused on this: the conversion of children's stories into a dark fantasy soulslike.

Peter Pan y Mickey Mouse a lo Lies of P

What other works could be useful? Well, precisely coinciding with its conversion to public domain material, Peter Pan and Mickey Mouse have not taken long to position themselves as candidates perfect in the eyes of the players.

In our opinion, Peter Pan could be an absolute marvel if a soulslike game inspired by it is made. Neverland would be a fantastic place to tour. Also, as some fans point out, the game could be called Lies of PP.

What is already clear is that the future sequel to Lies of P will be developed with Unreal Engine 5, they say from Neowiz. We remember that the game will have DLC, so in 2024 we will not lose any details.

As for other news about this title, the creators of Lies of P are delighted with Xbox Game Pass and its role in the game's success. What do you think? Remember that if you haven't played it, Lies of P is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One y PC.

Platforms:

PC, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5

Launch:

September 19, 2023

