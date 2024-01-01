Although nothing has been specified in this regard.

Lies of P is one of the big surprises of 2023, and a pretty worthy souls-like.

Join the conversation

Many times, users tend to make a judgment about certain games even before they officially hit the market. On certain occasions it ends up getting it right, as happened with The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, but there are also other titles that manage to surprise us even though there was some misgivings about it, How has happened during 2023 with Lies of P. We are before possibly the best souls-like on the market, and although it does not manage to surprise as much as FromSoftware's own games, it does have a soul of its own. Of course, this aforementioned surprise has made it a success, so much so that a DLC and a sequel itself have already been confirmed, but the developers may not stop there.

Recently, during an interview with Game Rant, game director Jiwon Choi talked about how to expand the game's story and his plans in this regard, leaving a small bomb that has ended up unleashing countless rumors. On whether the studio is willing to take this aforementioned story to other media (including film and television), Choi mentions the following: “We have already received offers regarding this”.

Unfortunately, the game director decided not to give many details about it, probably because, as he points out, we are talking about offers and not firm agreements, so it is likely that nothing has been agreed upon yet. Even so, he did stop to mention that “the studio is exploring options to continue the story of Lies of P in a positive way,” leaving the door open for us to see a series and/or movie based in this particular story of Pinocchio.

A good time for video game adaptations

Without a doubt, we are in a good moment for video game adaptations, and after the success of films such as the Super Mario Bros. movie or especially the The Last of Us series that was crowned during The Game Awards 2023, they have achieved to have another impression about this type of works.

Of course, if we finally get an adaptation of Lies of P, be it for film or television, We will have to wait a few years to see it come true.due to the production and filming time that this type of work usually requires.

Join the conversation