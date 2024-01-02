Suara.com – The Indonesian national team is ready to face Libya in a trial match in Antalya, Turkey, Tuesday (2/1/2024) tonight at 19:30 WIB. The Garuda squad must be wary of this North African country.

This trial match against Libya is part of the agenda for the Indonesian national team's training camp (TC) under coach Shin Tae-yong in Turkey, as preparation for appearing in the 2023 Qatar Asian Cup which will start on January 12 2024.

Apart from competing today, the Indonesian National Team will again test Libya's strength in Turkey on January 5.

Even though it is not an elite team in Africa, Libya must be watched out for by the Indonesian National Team. The reason is, the team coached by coach Milutin Sredojevic is unbeaten in its last five international matches.

Libyan National Team Coach, Milutin Sredojevic. (Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO / AFP)

In that time span, Libya has never experienced defeat, achieved two wins and three draws, including in the prestigious event, namely the 2026 World Cup Qualifications in the African zone.

The following is the performance of Libya's last five matches that the Indonesian national team must pay attention to:

7 September 2023

Libya vs Equatorial Guinea (1-1) – Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

October 15, 2023

Liberia vs Libya (2-3) – Test match

October 17, 2023

Libya vs Nigeria (1-1) – Test Match

17 November 2023

Eswatini vs Libya (0-1) – 2026 World Cup Qualification Africa Zone

21 November 2023

Libya vs Cameroon (1-1) – 2026 World Cup Qualification Africa Zone

Contributor: Imadudin Robani Adam