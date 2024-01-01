Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the Internet, but in 2024 it will also revolutionize our home devices. LG is going to present its AI Agent for smart homes at CES 2024, a friendly robot capable of analyzing people's emotions and conversing intelligently. It's like a robot with ChatGPT.

Asians are fascinated by robots, and have great interest in introducing them into homes, as personal assistants. Numerous Korean, Chinese and Japanese companies are developing robots for the home.

LG's proposal is a nice bipedal robot with wheels, small in sizedesigned to become the caretaker of the house and family.

A robot for the home with artificial intelligence

We have already seen many robots for home, but most are quite “dumb”. LG uses artificial intelligence to turn your home assistant into another member of the family.

Thanks to its camera with recognition, microphones and sensors, software equipped with AI is capable of identifying each member of the family. It can also recognize your mood. If you are sad, tired, bored, or happy, and act accordingly. From playing appropriate music to telling a joke, or trying to cheer up.

This LG robot, which at the moment does not have a name, beyond being an AI agent for the home, You can also hold human conversations similar to ChatGPT, but with voice.

Thanks to AI, it continually learns about the tastes, routines and way of being of each family member, to help them in their daily tasks.

It can monitor children or pets so that they do not cause mischief, controls smart home devices, monitors the house when no one is there and warns about possible intruders, lights on, windows open, etc.

“Our innovative smart home AI agent combines cutting-edge autonomous mobility and AI technologies with advanced communication and service capabilities to help free customers from household chores,” explains Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics. Home Appliance & Air Solution Company, in the press release.

“As a smart living solutions company, LG will continue to help customers experience a smarter and more enjoyable home life.”

This LG robot with artificial intelligence will be presented at CES 2024the great international technology fair that begins on January 9.