We already know the new LG OLED televisions for 2024. As usual, during the CES technology fair the new models for the year that is now beginning have been announced.

The Korean brand commits to maintaining MLA microlens technology presented last year, along with a new processor, compatibility with Matter and a new wireless design for its most advanced model. These are all the features of the new LG OLED M4, G4, C4 and B4.

Technical sheet of the LG OLED M4, G4, C4 and B4

LG M4

LG G4

LG C4

LG B4

Sizes

65″, 77″, 83″ y 97″

55″, 65″, 77″, 83″ y 97″

42″, 48″, 55″, 65″, 77″ y 83″

48″, 55″, 65 y 77″

PANEL

YOU ARE MLA

YOU ARE MLA

OLED

OLED

RESOLUTION

4K

4K

4K

4K

refresh rate

144 Hz

144 Hz

144 Hz

120 Hz

processor

Alpha 11 AI

Alpha 11 AI

Alpha 9

Alpha 8

connectivity

3 x HDMI 2.1

Built-in Chromecast

Zero Connect Box

4 x HDMI 2.1

Built-in Chromecast

4 x HDMI 2.1

Built-in Chromecast

4 x HDMI 2.1

Built-in Chromecast

operating system

webOS 24

webOS 24

webOS 24

webOS 24

The Alpha 11 AI processor debuts in the new LG OLED





The two flagship models are the new LG G4 and LG M4. These two televisions incorporate the new Alpha 11 AI processor, which promises up to 1.7 times the graphics performance and 1.3 times the processing power. For this 2024, LG continues to trust in its OLED panel technology with MLA (Micro Lens Array)but boosting the processing to reach an even higher level of brightness.

The Alpha 11 AI incorporates technologies such as 'AI Super Upscaling', 'AI Director Processing' and better object and color mapping. They are algorithms that were already present and have been improved in this generation.

Unfortunately, only in the G4 and M4 models will we get the most advanced processor along with this new OLED panel technology, which remains exclusive to the highest range.

In the case of the LG C4 and B4 we will only have OLED panels from previous generations, without microlenses. They will not be present in the 97-inch model of the G4 and M4 either. What models up to 83 inches will have is a heat sink, to be able to manage the high brightness delivery. The refresh rate of the top models is 144 Hzwhile the B4 and the 97-inch model stay at 120 Hz.

LG bets on wireless televisions

The main difference between the LG OLED M4 and the G4 is its design. The M4 model is committed to a Zero Connect Box system, which completely eliminates all connected cables. This is a legacy of the LG Signature OLED M model, which will now be available on a television for more audiences. According to LG, it is the “world's first television with wireless video and audio transmission of up to 4K 144 Hz.”

At the connectivity level, we have televisions equipped with up to four HDMI 2.1 ports, compatible with NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync. Integrated Chromecast, AirPlay 2 and Matter are also added.

For sound we have voice remastering and compatibility with Dolby Atmos. The chosen operating system is webOS 24where this year a new feature is added in support: up to four years of guaranteed updates.

LG has just shown its cards for 2024 in OLED televisions. A continuing commitment compared to last year, where MLA technology continues to be the main protagonist. At the moment, availability and prices have not been announced.

More information | LG

In Xataka | LG and Samsung have a new pact that no one expected. One who wants to shake up the television market