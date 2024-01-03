One of the most anticipated moments of the year for image enthusiasts has arrived. LG has presented its new range of OLED televisions, so we already know with certainty the new features of one of the most desired televisions of the year. Do you want to know what new features the new models include? Well, take a look because there are important changes that might interest you.

LG OLED 2024

The new models with panels LG OLED They arrive in four different versions as always: M4, G4, C4 and B4. It was expected that the generation jump would give way to number 4, and that is what we have with the new models, which will have this reference as soon as they hit the stores. But what new features do they include?

To start, most models will now offer 144 Hz maximum refresh ratesomething that is especially interesting when connecting a PC, but that will not be of any use with new generation consoles such as PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, since these remain at 120 Hz. The LG B4 does not offer this new soda, and stays at 120 Hz (included for the first time in this range), which could make it a great option for video game consoles (also available in 48 inches).

The LG M4 will once again be the (almost) wireless television, since it will only need a power outlet to wirelessly receive audio and video through the Zero Connect Box, a video receiver that sends all data to the TV without cables. This model falls within the SIGNATURE range, so it will not have a particularly cheap price. The novelty is also in the available sizes, since for the first time a 65-inch version will be offered.

A very interesting novelty that fits with the changes introduced is that the LG G4 (Gallery) models will include desktop support for the first time, so that we are not forced to hang it on the wall as was the case with previous generations.

Processor differences

The processor configuration that each model has is quite striking, since for the first time the G4 will have a higher processor than the C4, greatly increasing the differences between both models. The thing stays like this:

LG M4 and LG G4: New Alpha A11 processor

LG C4: Alpha A9 Gen 7 processor

LG B4: Alpha A8 processor

The incorporation of the Alpha A11 processor offers 70% higher graphics performance than its predecessors (the Alpha A9 Gen 6), while also being 30% faster. It will be in charge of offering technologies such as scaling and processing with AI, as well as the possibility of offering 11.1.2 channel sound.

Also, the exclusivity of the panel MLA (Micro Lens Array) on the M4 and G4 models, which produces an even more obvious gap between the G4 and the C4. Let's hope at least that this is reflected in the price of the second one, which with a cheaper label could attract much more attention among the public.

When do they go on sale?

At the moment the manufacturer has not given details about the launch date or official prices, but like every year, we expect this to happen around the month of May.