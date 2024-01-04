Tax evasion fell by 3.1% in 2021

Tax and contribution evasion in 2021 “is equal to 83.6 billion euros, of which approximately 73.2 billion in lost tax revenue and 10.4 billion in lost contribution revenue, with a decrease of 2.7 billion (- 3.1%) compared to 2020, of which 2.2 billion are related to tax evasion (-2.9% compared to 2020) and 0.5 billion in contribution evasion (-4.3% compared to 2020)”. This is reported in the update of the Report on the unobserved economy and on tax and contribution evasion published on the Mef website.

The VAT estimate for 2021 shows a substantial drop in the tax gap compared to 2020 “equal to 3.9 billion and corresponding to a reduction in the gap in terms of propensity of 4.8 percentage points, driven, in both cases, by the undeclared component”, still reports the update. These estimates indicate an improvement in compliance, the text continues, “presumably driven by the various measures adopted to strengthen the traceability of operations”. Furthermore, observing the sectoral composition of the increase in the amounts declared, “it can be deduced that a role can be attributed to those relating to the construction sector”.

