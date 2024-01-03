The movie Superman: Legacy could feature one of the greatest Hollywood legends of all time.

They are rebooting the DC Comics movies and the first installment we will see will be Superman: Legacy (2025). The person in charge of directing it will be James Gunn, who has demonstrated his skills in handling superheroes or comic book characters with the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and The Suicide Squad.

For this new version they will have David Corenswet as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, who at first seem like good choices. Above all, because we have already seen some images of the actor and he is taking his training very seriously.

In addition, the cast of Superman: Legacy will feature Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason , Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher and María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica.

Superman Legacy

But… The final bombshell is missing!!!

Legendary composer John Williams, currently 91 years old (February 8, 1932), could come out of retirement to join Superman: Legacy. Something that would undoubtedly be spectacular.

It must be remembered that John Williams had plans to retire with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023), but it seems that he is willing to continue working under some conditions and many people are already speculating that he could close his career with Superman: Legacy.

These are his words: “I don't care much about grand pronouncements, firm, finished statements surrounded by closed doors. If I made one without putting it in context, I take it down. If a movie came along that I was really interested in, with a schedule I could deal with, then I wouldn't want to rule anything out.”

“Everything is possible. Everything is before us. Only our limitations stop us. Or, to put it more simply: I like to keep an open mind.” Said John Williams in The Times.

John Williams cordonpress

Will he provide the soundtrack to Superman: Legacy? Let's hope it is confirmed soon, since there is no one better. Since we must remember that John Williams has created the music for Star Wars, Harry Potter, Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park, Superman from 1978 and much more, since his filmography is overwhelming. In addition, he has won many awards and is a regular in Steven Spielberg's films.

The film will be released on July 11, 2025. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.