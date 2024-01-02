On Tuesday morning in South Korea, a man stabbed Lee Jae-myung, leader of the country's main opposition party, in the neck. The attack occurred around 10.27am local time (2.27am Italian time) and Lee is currently hospitalized, but is not in serious condition. No hypotheses have been made about the causes of the stabbing.

Lee was in the southeastern city of Busan having just visited a construction site when he was approached by some journalists and his supporters. In the group of people there was also the attacker who approached him pretending to want to ask him for an autograph and then stabbed him on the left side of the neck. The man, whose identity was not disclosed, was stopped and arrested immediately afterwards.

In some videos of the attack filmed by local television, the attacker is seen wearing a paper headdress in the shape of a crown with the words “I am Lee Jae-myung”. The South Korean news agency Yonhap writes that the attacker was between 60 and 70 years old and that he attacked Lee with an unspecified cutting weapon with a blade 20-30 centimeters long.

Lee Jae-myung is 59 years old and the leader of the Democratic Party, the most important center-left party in South Korea. He ran in the 2022 presidential elections to replace Moon Jae-in, of his own party, but he had been defeated by a few votes by the conservative candidate Yoon Suk-yeol of the People's Power Party. He was later indicted on corruption charges for allegedly favoring a construction company in a public tender for a residential project in the city of Seongnam, where he had been mayor, and in September a court rejected an arrest request against him awaiting the start of the trial against him.