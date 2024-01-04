loading…

Supporters listen to a speech by Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut, Lebanon, January 3, 2024. Photo/AP

BEIRUT – Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said on Wednesday (3/1/2024) that his group was not afraid of confrontation with Israel and any attack on Lebanon would be met with an extraordinary response.

His comments came after the killing of Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut, Lebanon.

Hezbollah described the drone strike that killed al-Arouri as a “serious attack against Lebanon” and vowed it would not occur “without response and punishment.” Israel has not officially claimed responsibility for the attack.

In his speech, Nasrallah did not announce a revenge attack, but said al-Arouri's killing was a “dangerous” act that would be avenged.

“If the enemy thinks of waging war against Lebanon, then our battle will have no boundaries, no boundaries, no rules. And they know what I mean,” stressed Nasrallah.

He added, “We are not afraid of war. We are not afraid. We have no hesitation.”

Nasrallah emphasized that Israel had suffered a “strategic defeat” since the Hamas attack on October 7, arguing that the Zionist colonial regime had not been able to defeat Hamas in Gaza and lost “thousands” of troops in clashes with Hezbollah on the Lebanese border.

He explained that the massacre in Gaza showed the world the “ugly” reality facing the United States (US), whose support for Israel prevented the war from ending.

“Who is carrying out the killings in Gaza is the American (government) and American decisions and American policies as well as American missiles and American bombs,” he said, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Nasrallah also praised the Houthis for their “effective” blockade of the Red Sea, but said the Yemeni fighters acted alone and did not coordinate with other “resistance” movements in the region.

Israel declared war on Hamas following the Gaza-based Palestinian group's attack on October 7, which resulted in 1,200 Israelis being killed and more than 200 being taken prisoner.

Since then, more than 22,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in Gaza, according to the local health ministry.

(she)